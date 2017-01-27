× ‘Take Back Algiers’ event Saturday to honor slain Domino’s delivery driver

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Community leaders on the West Bank are hosting a “Take Back Algiers” event Saturday honoring the Domino’s delivery driver who was shot and killed while making a delivery Monday night.

The event will take place at the Domino’s on General Meyer Avenue from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Community leaders are asking residents to come out and show their support for the wife and four children of 49-year-old Michael County, the victim in Monday night’s shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Michael,” said Glenn Mueller, Algiers Domino’s franchise owner. “Our condolences are with his family, friends and fellow team members. Crime is everywhere, and we will continue to focus on doing everything we possibly can to protect team members and help make our community safer.”

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Stratford Place just after 7:15 p.m. Monday.

County had just made a pizza delivery and was outside of his delivery vehicle when another car pulled up and seven shots were fired.

Police said there was a Domino’s trainee inside the car when the shooting happened, but the trainee was not hurt.

Also happening from now until Sunday: Domino’s in Algiers will donate 50 percent of its profits to County’s family, and you can stop by any Chase Bank to donate to the Michael County memorial fund.