× Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews and more come to Jazz Fest 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Wilco, Maroon 5, and Harry Connick Jr. are just some of the major acts coming to Jazz Fest 2017.

The festival will take over the New Orleans Fairgrounds from April 28-30 and May 4-7, 2017.

For Stevie Wonder, the return must be welcome since his set at the 2016 Jazz Fest was rained out.

Others hoping for good weather for their scheduled performances this year include Kings of Leon, Trombone Shorty, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Usher and the Roots, Snoop Dog, Megan Trainor, Lourde, and Pitbull.

Check out the video below for the full list of headliners and hometown heroes: