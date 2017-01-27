Pelicans defeat the Spurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) -- The Pelicans got back in the win column Friday night, with a 119-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis was back in action, after again being questionable to play with a nagging right quad contusion he suffered a week ago. In his 33 minutes of game action, he dominated the boards, tying a career-high 22 rebounds and also chipped-in 16 points. He was one of 7 Pelicans players that scored in double-figures.

“You know the only thing that I keep telling these guys, and I truly believe this,” said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry, “is that if we play to the level that we’re capable of playing, that we’re capable of beating anybody. I do believe that. Obviously this week we’ve kind of proven that, with wins over the world champions, and a team that’s going to have an opportunity to win a championship. That says a lot but we keep going back to that word ‘consistency’ though. We have to do it night in and night out.”

The two stat-lines that jumped-out in this game were assists and points in the paint. New Orleans had 29 assists—11 of which came from Jrue Holiday, who also dropped 23 points.

“I feel like I attack for the most part all the time,” Holiday said. “I feel like usually when I attack, I see two or three people and I see somebody open so that’s usually when I pass the ball.”

“I just thought that we moved the basketball and guys cut and found open spaces,” Gentry said. “When they did, I thought we got them the ball in the correct spot and they were able to get the ball in the basket.”

“You could just tell we had to move it,” said Pelicans forward Solomon Hill. “Move it from one side to another. When we do that and guys get downhill, things open-up for us.”

As for doing work in the paint, the Pelicans doubled-up the Spurs, out-scoring them underneath 60 to 30.

“That was our game plan, Davis said. “To try and get it in the paint. Of course it hurts when they don’t have Pau. They don’t have a lot of rim protections, so we just tried to make sure that we attack the basket and if someone comes-up to help, you know pass it to the next guy to make the shot.”

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs (36-10) with 23 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans (19-28) wrap-up their 6-game home-stand Sunday when they host the Washington Wizards (26-20), who have won 3 in a row, but are just 7 and 14 on the road. This will be the first of two meetings between the Wizards and Pelicans this season.