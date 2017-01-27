× NOPD looking for man who opened fire at New Orleans East gas station yesterday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man they say opened fire at a gas station on Chef Menteur yesterday morning, shooting a woman in the arm.

The shooting victim told police that 29-year-old Joseph Faciane threatened to kill her and her son just after 8 a.m. on January 26.

Less than one hour later, Faciane reportedly opened fire on the victim while she was seated in her vehicle at a gas station in the 5800 block of Chef Menteur Highway, striking the unidentified woman in the arm.

Faciane is wanted for attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

If you have information about Joseph Faciane’s whereabouts please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.