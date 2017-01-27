McCoy, the Bearded Dragon, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cricket King Cake

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Click here for more information about trying the Cricket King Cake.

Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Amoré

"Celebrate Valentine's Day learning about the mating ritual of the our animals! There will be humorous stories of passionate-sometimes tawdry-love in the animal kingdom with General Animal Curator, Joel Hamilton, as well as live music and animal encounters with photo ops. Make this night unforgettable for your date and add an "Animal for Conservation." You may select an endangered species to adopt (all funds from this go to designated conservation organizations) and the gift will include a plush animal and fact sheet. It is $25 for this Endangered Species Valentine's Gift." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Audubon Zoo

February 14, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm

Tickets: $40 per person for members $50 per person for non-members



Click here for more information about Animal Amoré.

Click here for more information about the Audubon Zoo.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________