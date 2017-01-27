McCoy, the Bearded Dragon, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

"Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is "enhancing" the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, through Lundi Gras." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
"Celebrate Valentine's Day learning about the mating ritual of the our animals! There will be humorous stories of passionate-sometimes tawdry-love in the animal kingdom with General Animal Curator, Joel Hamilton, as well as live music and animal encounters with photo ops. Make this night unforgettable for your date and add an "Animal for Conservation." You may select an endangered species to adopt (all funds from this go to designated conservation organizations) and the gift will include a plush animal and fact sheet. It is $25 for this Endangered Species Valentine's Gift." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Audubon Zoo
- February 14, 2017
- 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Tickets:
- $40 per person for members
- $50 per person for non-members
"Do you know a teenager who is interested in animals and conservation? Audubon Nature Institute offers a variety of opportunities for Jr. High and High School students. Audubon's dedicated youth volunteers make our mission possible, and volunteering can be a great way to get involved in our community. Each program offers a unique adventure with memories to last a lifetime!
Our youth programs include training curriculum designed to expand students’ knowledge of the natural world through hands-on learning activities, field trips and interactive sessions with animal staff. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability and public speaking. By volunteering with Audubon Nature Institute, our teens demonstrate stewardship for the environment and work together to support our purpose of Celebrating the Wonders of Nature." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Keeper
- "The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo. The 2017 Jr. Keeper Program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in late March. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28, 2017. During the school year (September-May), Jr. Keepers must attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email Stephanie Smith." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Aquakid
- "The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium. The 2017 AquaKid program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in April. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28th, 2017. During the school year (September-May), AquaKids will be required to attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the AquaKids program, please email Stephanie Smith." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Naturalist
- "The Jr. Naturalist program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Jr. Naturalist will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff. The Jr. Naturalist program is open to students entering the 10th-11th grades in the Fall of 2017. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in the natural world and be able to work with people of all backgrounds and ages. A commitment of 200 hours over the months of June and July is required. These hours are earned by attending three days a week from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Shift availability will be determined based on departmental needs occurring Monday through Friday. The deadline for this application is March 17, 2017. Training for our Jr. Naturalist program takes place June 5-16, 2017. For more information about the Jr. Naturalist program, please email Fernando Wagner." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
Construction on Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife Reaches Halfway Point
"Construction is halfway complete on the first phase of an innovative partnership between animal conservation leaders, Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global. The Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife is a modern-day ark to preserve species that are vulnerable in the wild and sustain populations in human care.
The new animal habitats will be home to more than a dozen species of mammals and birds, including giraffe, whooping cranes and okapi." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
