Temperatures are going to stay chilly over the next few days. We're not looking at a major arctic outbreak, but we will be seeing some cool temps through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some areas in the colder spots to the north could get to the freezing mark briefly each morning, especially Sunday morning.

No real rain chance anytime soon.