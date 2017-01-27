× Cookin’ with Nino: Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized tortilla or taco rounds

(For the fish)

4 of your favorite fish fillets

2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons Coconut Oil

2 jalapeños, diced with seeds and membrane removed

(For the topping)

½ small red bell pepper diced

½ small yellow bell pepper diced

½ small red onion diced2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced

½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce

1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro

¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

6 oz. Greek yogurt

Instructions:

Season fish fillets with Cajun seasoning. Pan sear with the coconut oil for a few minutes on each side. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all topping ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Place 1 cooked tilapia filet on top of tortilla or taco round and apply topping generously.