Cookin’ with Nino: Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 4 medium-sized tortilla or taco rounds

(For the fish)

  • 4 of your favorite fish fillets
  • 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
  • 2 jalapeños, diced with seeds and membrane removed

(For the topping)

  • ½ small red bell pepper diced
  • ½ small yellow bell pepper diced
  • ½ small red onion diced2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce
  • 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 6 oz. Greek yogurt

Instructions:

Season fish fillets with Cajun seasoning.  Pan sear with the coconut oil for a few minutes on each side.  In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all topping ingredients and mix well.  Refrigerate for 30 minutes.  Place 1 cooked tilapia filet on top of tortilla or taco round and apply topping generously.

