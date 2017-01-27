Cookin’ with Nino: Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
- 4 medium-sized tortilla or taco rounds
(For the fish)
- 4 of your favorite fish fillets
- 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons Coconut Oil
- 2 jalapeños, diced with seeds and membrane removed
(For the topping)
- ½ small red bell pepper diced
- ½ small yellow bell pepper diced
- ½ small red onion diced2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
- ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce
- 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 6 oz. Greek yogurt
Instructions:
Season fish fillets with Cajun seasoning. Pan sear with the coconut oil for a few minutes on each side. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all topping ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Place 1 cooked tilapia filet on top of tortilla or taco round and apply topping generously.