Bridge City man convicted of abusing girl faces up to 99 years in prison

GRETNA (WGNO) – A Bridge City man faces up to 99 years in jail after a Jefferson Parish jury convicted him of sexually abusing a young girl over a period of five years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Trevor Clifton was convicted last night of two counts of sexual battery in connection with the abuse he meted out to the child with whom he was acquainted, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office.

Clifton abused the victim, who has not been identified, for five years until the girl’s mother caught him abusing her daughter on Oct. 2, 2015, when the girl was 14 years-old.

When confronted, Clifton confessed and threatened to cut his throat with a knife. He then fled when the mother called police, sparking an intensive manhunt.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives tracked Clifton to a woman’s home in the 400 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Harvey two days later.

Officers found him hiding in a refrigerator, still clutching the knife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Clifton faces a prison term of 25 to 99 years.