× Another cute Twitter clash, but this time for a cause

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Wednesday, the hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff took off on the internet with zoos and aquariums across the globe chiming in with some of their cutest animals from almost every species you could imagine.

Now another hashtag is trending, #Cutewithacause, which is seeking to raise awareness to the conservation efforts put forth by zoos and aquariums around the country.

@AudubonNature has released 200+ cranes into the wild. About 65% of the crane population was hatched & raised at Audubon. #cutewithacause pic.twitter.com/tt8LfKxOOV — Audubon Institute (@AudubonNature) January 27, 2017

The Twitter picture tweet off started early Thursday morning when the Houston Zoo tweeted about their efforts to provide medical care for sea turtles. From there, the hashtag took off with facilities around the nation tweeting out their own conservation programs and re-tweeting others to raise awareness, including those here in New Orleans.

In 2016 the Houston Zoo provided medical care for more than 70 sea turtles #cutewithacause pic.twitter.com/hXldm6iX1m — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) January 27, 2017

Right in our own backyard, the Audubon Institute provides services for many different conservation efforts. Among them:

Coastal Wildlife Network habilitates marine mammals including dolphins, whales and manatees and also sea turtles.

The Mississippi Sandhill Crane Recovery program breeds and releases the endangered crane only found in Mississippi.

Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center works to improve populations of dwindling species including whooping cranes, sandhill cranes, clouded leopards, red wolves sand many more.

“We care for very cute animals at Audubon Nature Institute,” said Katie Smith, director of public relations. “But the heart of what we and fellow AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums do is to collectively partner to save animals from extinction and protect them for future generations.”

For a more comprehensive look at Audubon Institute’s conservation programs and how they give back to our community and environment, click here.

N. American River Otters are an important conservation story for Middle & East TN. https://t.co/QrDoQ7LJ4Y #CuteWithACause pic.twitter.com/KbIijIMatw — Tennessee Aquarium (@TNAquarium) January 27, 2017

As a conservation organization, we strive to help stop & reverse the rapid decline of species & habitats locally & globally. #cutewithacause pic.twitter.com/D3rnwBNHOV — Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) January 27, 2017