× 18-year-old Mandeville man arrested after violently shaking one-month-old son

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – An 18-year-old Mandeville man has been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after police believe he violently shook his one-month-old son.

Stephen Michael Dufresne has been arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the Mandeville Police.

The one-month-old baby was taken to Lakeview Regional Hospital the night of January 25 after the baby’s grandmother found it limp and having difficulty breathing.

Authorities were alerted around 5 a.m. on January 26 after doctors determined the baby’s injuries were consistent with being shaken violently.

Doctors determined that the infant was suffering from internal bleeding in his head, and was subsequently airlifted to Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the MPD.

The second degree cruelty charge carries a penalty of up to 40 years. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has also been notified of the incident, according to Mandeville Police.