Sweet Dreams! Who just slept here at New Orleans Windsor Court Hotel?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - When Presidents come to New Orleans, they all have the one place they want to stay.

It's the Windsor Court Hotel.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gets to check out where Presidents always check in.

The Presidential Suite is on the twenty-second floor. It's a two-bedroom, 3,000 square foot apartment with a who's who list of guests.

Presidents Carter, Clinton, Ford, both Bush Presidents have stayed here.

Prince Charles has been a guest. So has actress Meg Ryan and music legend Paul McCartney.

And of course, the queen of the universe calls this her New Orleans home. That's Oprah Winfrey.