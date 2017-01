× NOPD looking for two suspects after woman shot at N.O. East gas station this morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A woman was shot in the arm in New Orleans East shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, and the NOPD is on the scene looking for two suspects.

The woman’s condition has not been released, and no further information has been released at this time.

The shooting occurred at a gas station at 5855 Chef Menteur Highway.

