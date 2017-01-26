New WWII Museum exhibit brings focus to Nazi propaganda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The highly acclaimed National WWII Museum downtown is opening its newest exhibit on Nazi propaganda.

The museum even enlisted the help of a Holocaust survivor to give a powerful lesson on how Adolf Hitler managed to use bigotry to secure power for himself.

The exhibit - called "State of Deception" - was produced by the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

"State of Deception explores how the Nazi propaganda machine used biased information to sway public opinion in the years leading up to and during World War II," museum staff said. "Organized chronologically, the exhibition is a rich multimedia experience that examines the definition of propaganda, how it operates, why it works and why it is so important to protect ourselves from its dangers."

It will be on display at the WWII Museum through June.