Man fights off trio of armed robbers in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A knock at the door just after midnight turned into a scary situation in the Warehouse District last night.

A 40-year-old man answered the door in the 900 block of Poeyfarre to find a man who said he was looking for someone, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified 40-year-old said he would ask a 45-year-old man, who was in a bedroom, if he knew the person in question, but when he turned away, the man at the door pulled out a gun.

Two other men quickly forced their way inside the apartment, tied the 40-year-old’s hands with zip ties, and began ransacking the place.

One of the robbers entered the bedroom where the 45-year-old man was and struck him in the head with a gun.

The 45-year-old man fought back, chasing all three robbers from the residence and down the street, according to the NOPD.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital with unspecified wounds, and it remains unclear if the trio of robbers made off with any valuables, according to the NOPD.