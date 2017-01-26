× Man fatally shot by NOPD Tuesday was hit by three bullets

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The suspected armed robber fatally shot by police on Tuesday afternoon was hit by three bullets.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse released his initial findings today on the shooting of 26-year-old Arties Manning.

Manning “suffered a total of three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, his side, and his back, perforating multiple organs, including the lung, spleen, and liver,” Rouse said. “There were no other findings of trauma. Three projectiles were recovered and will be forwarded to the NOPD for potential ballistic testing.”

Manning’s death has been labeled a homicide, Rouse said, although he said the term does not imply wrongdoing, criminal intent, or legal blame.

Officers on patrol were looking for an armed robbery suspect, when the spotted Manning, according to the NOPD.

Manning fled when he saw the officers. While running away, he turned and pointed a gun at the officers, who fired at him, striking him at least once.

No officers were injured in the incident.