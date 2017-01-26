Local singer Travis Thibodaux prepares for world tour with Journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Lockport native Travis Thibodaux has come a long way in his career as a singer songwriter, but he’s about to take the trip of a lifetime when he goes on tour with Journey.

Thibodaux, who wrote the local favorite “Take my Hand” for Wayne Toups when he was just 15, moved to Nashville at age 27 to write songs and pursue a record deal.

Thibodaux became friends with Journey piano player and co-writer Jonathan Cain while in Nashville, and Cain invited Thibodaux on a tour with Journey in 2015.

Now, Thibodaux is back on tour with Journey, only this time, the band is embarking on a world tour, with the first show set for Tokyo kicking off several dates across Asia.

Thibodaux will return to New Orleans with Journey when they play the Smoothie King Center on June 9, 2017.

Before he left for Tokyo, Thibodaux stopped by the Twist studio to sing a couple of songs and talk about his upcoming tour dates with Journey.