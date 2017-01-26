Have an anxious pet? Have the vet come to you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRE;La (WGNO)-- It's pretty rare to find a doctor who will make house calls. But when our fur-baby get sick, there's no end we wont go to for them. VetPronto connects you to a vet who will come to your home so your four legged friend doesn't have to experience any car ride anxiety.

First you book an appointment via the VetPronto app, website, or phone number. A VetPronto representative collects the pet's medical history and provides an estimated cost. VetPronto gathers the pet's records from their previous veterinary hospitals and integrates them into the platform.

When it's time for the appointment, a licensed veterinarian comes to the home with the necessary equipment. The diagnostics, physical exam and treatment plan are all provided onsite. A discharge summary is emailed by the veterinarian, and the client can email the vet directly if they have any questions. Pricing is similar to a visit to a clinic, but you get a little lagniappe!

"I don't even think my pet knew she was getting a check-up, I think she just thought she was getting a little extra loving from a new friend," said Christina Cox, a Metairie customer of VetPronto.

VetPronto launched in San Francisco in 2014. It's helped over 7,000 dogs and cats and is working with 60 vet professionals.

Operating in cities across the US (Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York,

San Francisco, San Jose, Tampa & Washington DC) and now New Orleans and Baton rouge.

90% of the cases that are treated in the clinic can be handled in the comfort of your home:

• Preventative Care – wellness exams & vaccines

• Symptoms – vomiting, diarrhea, urinary, ear, skin and eye issues

• Behavior – aggression, anxiety & urination issues

• Diseases – thyroid, diabetes, kidney & liver disease