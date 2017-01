Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - We're nearing the end of our healthier Drink of the Day options, and we've saved one of the best for last.

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have approved today's featured drink: the sangria beet from Sweg's Kitchen.

Here's the recipe:

-Four ounces of merlot

-One ounce of Sweg's "heart to beet" juice

-Squeeze of lemon

-Squeeze of lime

-Squeeze of orange

-Strain all of the above into a glass garnished with lemon and lime slices. 

Enjoy!