Coast Guard uses helicopter to evacuate man from Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The U.S. Coast Guard launched a helicopter Wednesday night to evacuate a 45-year-old man from the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after the passenger started suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack.

The medical evacuation – of both the passenger and a nurse – happened about 8:45 p.m. about 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The Coast Guard got the call about 7 p.m.

Due to time and weight restrictions, the aircrew left their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship and took the man and nurse to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

EMS then took the man to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.