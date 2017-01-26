× Candlelight vigil tonight for fallen Westwego officer Michael Louviere

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) – A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at the Westwego Police Department for fallen officer Michael Louviere.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at 401 Fourth Street in Westwego.

Louviere was shot and killed early Friday morning when he stopped at the corner of Barataria Boulevard and Ames Boulevard to help with domestic incident that had spilled into the street. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Sylvester Holt, 22, had shot his pregnant wife, 32-year-old Simone Veal, and then shot Louviere in the head.

Holt then fled to the Crescent City Connection, where he lingered on the bridge for more than seven hours until he eventually shot himself in the chest. He died from his injuries late Friday night.

Visitation for Louviere will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church in Harvey. A funeral service and celebration of life will immediately follow.

Burial with full honors will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park, 1225 Whitney Ave., in Gretna.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Michael Louviere to Westwego Police Benevolent Association, 401 4th Street, Westwego, LA 70094.

Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Louviere, a veteran of the US Marines, leaves behind a wife and two children.