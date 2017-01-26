Buy a wreath at NOLA Home Show to benefit Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLA Home Show returns to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans January 27-29. The annual event features a host of speakers, experts, industry leaders and vendors.

Among this year’s attractions, attendees can see New Orleans chefs on the AJM Design + Build Cooking Stage, get styling tips in Designer Room vignettes created by Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn, create an outdoor oasis with the Smarter Outdoor Solutions‘ Garden Room and stroll through the NOLA Art Alley.

Bid on my wreath this wkd @ the @NolaHomeShow to benefit @HabitatNOLA. Say hi to @HGTV's Holly Baker while you're there! #WreathsForHumanity pic.twitter.com/CnVdct26h3 — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) January 26, 2017

The show is also hosting a fundraiser called #WreathsForHumanity. Local bloggers, celebs and TV personalities created a selection of unique door wreaths that will be auctioned off in a silent auction throughout the weekend. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. Make sure to check out GMNO anchor Anne Cutler and NOLA Marketplace host Chriss Knight’s one-of-a-kind creations!

Speakers and celebrities include “This Old House” host Kevin O’Connor, Matt Blashaw from HGTV’s “Yard Crashers” and “Vacation House for Free” and Holly Baker of “New Orleans Reno.” Two pilots for the show will air Saturday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 am on HGTV.

Me AND my wreath made it!! 😆 A photo posted by Holly Baker (@inthefunlane) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Tickets for the NOLA Home Show are $13 for adults at the box office or $11 online and $5 for children. The group rate $9 per person. Friday, January 27th will be Hero Day, where all active and retired military, police and fire personnel receive free admission with a valid ID. Flood victims also receive free admission. Baton Rouge residents can present their valid ID at the show office outside the Hall I entrance.