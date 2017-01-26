Billy Elliot The Musical performs at Rivertown Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The musical is based on the film Billy Elliot. Elton John saw the motivating film at Cannes Film Festival and thought it would make a great musical.

This beautiful musical is about a boy (Billy Elliot) who wants to someday become a ballet dancer. He discovers through his boxing class that he has a passion for ballet rather than boxing. This causes an uproar with his family and the community around him.

This powerful play will be performing at Rivertown Theatre in Keener, LA Thursday and Friday night at 8PM. Then Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 8pm.