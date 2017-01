NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Take an inside look at the amazing artists in the prop shop at Kern Studio as they work hard to bring Mardi Gras to life.

These artists create and restore the floats that make Mardi Gras in New Orleans one of the best free parties in the world.

Keep your eyes open for these creations as Mardi Gras 2017 shifts into high gear.

You will probably see them rolling down St. Charles Avenue!