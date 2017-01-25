Who knew? There’s a good voodoo doll waiting to cast good spells on you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) - She was just living her Louisiana life. She was sitting and writing in her office. Her office is the beach in Slidell.

Yes, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know, there is a beach in Slidell, Louisiana.

And that's where writer, artist and publisher Michelle Hirstius creates her books for kids.

The books are about voodoo. Good voodoo.

Good voodoo?

The star of her stories is Juju, the good voodoo doll. Juju casts spells on kids to do good deeds. Juju is the already in seven books and more coming soon.

The world should prepare for an abundance of good deed doing because of good voodoo.

If you want to find the books, just click right here.