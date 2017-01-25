Uncorked with Brady’s Wine Warehouse: Two reasons to decant your wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Decanting your wine is one extra step before it hits your taste buds, but it's a step that's well worth it.

Our popular Uncorked series is back thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis says there are two reasons to decant a wine.

"The first is because you think it'll improve with oxygen, and the second is because there is sediment in the bottle," Ellis explains. "It's a great way to get more enjoyment out of your wine."

When you decant your wine for oxygen purposes, you are simply doing it to get the wine to "open up" faster, Ellis says.

If you're decanting your wine to deal with sediment, it is because you have an aged red wine.

"The tannins bind with the color, and they fall out, and they're fairly bitter and tacky on the palate," Ellis says. "You don't really want that."

If you're going to decant your wine, first you'll need a bottle that is appropriate for decanting.

It should be standing up or lying down in the same position for at least two hours.

You will need a decanter, a pitcher, a bucket or a bowl, and you will also need a light source.

Watch the video above to see Ellis show you how it's done.

