Slight chance of rain today, then cooler

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - A cold front sweeping across Texas will bring us a slight chance for rain later on today into the early overnight hours. Before the front arrives, expect increasing clouds and high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 70s. A few spots could top out in the lower 80s.

As the front pushes through only a limited amount of moisture will be available. Because of this, widespread showers aren't in the forecast but a 30% chance of a passing shower or rumble of thunder is possible across the area. Expect the front to push out quickly with clearing skies across the area by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures won't be too different Thursday with upper 40s on the Northshore and lower 50s on the Southshore. The difference will be noticeable by the afternoon as the sunny skies won't warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Thursday and stay in the 50s on Friday after a chilly start in the 30s and 40s Friday morning.

The coldest morning since the last arctic blast will be Saturday with temperatures on the Northshore flirting with the freezing mark and the Southshore in the middle to upper 30s. Highs this weekend will remain near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Next week, the skies will clear again and warmer air will slowly return. High temperatures in the lower to middle 60s on Monday and highs in the middle to upper 60s but Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 40s.