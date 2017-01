Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's like a punishment we have to live with."

That's how Linda Williams describes the pothole near Curran Blvd. and Berg Rd.

"It's awful. It's been over a year now," she says about the pothole. "We pay our taxes.  We should have our streets fixed. We don't want that around here."

