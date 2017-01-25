Pothole of the Day: ‘I can barely pull in my driveway’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The potholes near Pontchartrain Blvd. and 16th St. are tire killers.

"I lived in Michigan for 60 years and never had a tire go bad," says Alexandra Canary. "But, I've had three go bad here since I moved in. And I think most of it is due to this portion of the street right here."

The portion of the street right in front of her house is in bad shape.

"I can barely pull in my driveway," she says. "Anybody who comes down this street almost stops in front of my house."

Is your pothole on our Pothole of the Day map? If not, email the location (address, cross streets) and a way to contact you to twist@wgno.com.