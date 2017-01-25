× Partially blind man fends off armed robber with cane

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A partially blind man defended himself with his cane when an armed man attempted to rob him on his morning walk in Mid City.

The 57-year-old man was walking along the 3900 block of Iberville Street around 8 a.m. on January 24.

A man armed with a gun hopped out of a car and demanded the partially blind man’s money, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man began swinging his cane at the would be armed robber, who abandoned his attempts and fled in an unknown direction.