× NOPD releases video of Dollar Tree robbery, watch one robber wipe out

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for five suspects who were caught on camera robbing a Dollar Tree in Algiers last night.

The suspects made their way into the store, located in the 3700 block of General de Gaulle Drive, through a back door just after 3:30 a.m. on January 24, according to the NOPD.

The robbers filled up baskets and bags with merchandise before forcing their way into the locked office.

Once inside the office, they gained access to the safe and began to fill their pockets with cash.

One of the robbers, who was wearing a bright blue hoodie, grabbed a coin tray on his way out, but neglected to see an office chair that had been overturned during the robbery.

At approximately one minute into a video of the robbery that the NOPD posted to YouTube, the blue hoodie wearing robber trips over the chair and face plants into a box next to the office door.

If you can help identify any of these suspects, please contact a Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040. or call Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

You can watch the YouTube video below: