New Mahalia recordings discovered and released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- "She's the greatest gospel singer. That's her title and that's who she is," and that is how Rose Champagne described her aunt Mahalia Jackson.

Champagne is president of the Jackson Family Residual Trust Corporation and she went on to explain, "My grandmother, Mama Duke, is who raised her. This is where she used to come when she came to town and all the neighborhood people. The whole block would be full of people just to get a glance of her. It was very exciting during those times. Mahalia Jackson to come to New Orleans to see her folks."

It's an exciting time for fans of the gospel giant as a new CD of unreleased work just hit the market in the form of Moving On Up a Little Higher.

The work took a whopping 40 years to compile and dozens of sources, but we've got long-time producer Anthony Heilbut to thank for putting it all together. His passion for Mahalia's work brought him to The New Orleans Historic Collection where some of the unreleased materials were being housed.

Eric Seiferth is Assistant curator at The Collection and he told us,"The Mahalia collection is part of a much larger group of papers of the Bill Russell Collection. It's about 42,000-plus items of New Orleans music, most focused on New Orleans jazz music, but he does have the Mahalia collection within that."

Many of the recordings had to be restored from reel-to-reel tape and some without the accompaniment of a pianist, just the heavenly voice of Mahalia Jackson.

Seiferth says, "There's some from her is a performance in Chicago at a high school. There are recordings of his at her house. He often was with her at her house when she rehearsed. He was a musician himself and sometimes rehearsed with her helping her with the melody as a violin player."

Mahalia loved her hometown and visited often. She even appeared at the first New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1970. She's even buried here in Providence Park.

Her family is delighted at the release of the new material, but Champagne says she's having a tough time picking a favorite song. She says, "I've listen to her, and I heard it. I said, 'Oh, I love this song here. This is my favorite,' and then I continued listening, I said, 'Wait a minute! I like this one too.' There is no favorite for me. I love them all."

The CD Moving On Up a Little Higher is available on iTunes and Amazon.