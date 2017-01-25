National Irish Coffee Day: 5 New Orleans bars with a great frozen Irish Coffee

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Today is National Irish Coffee Day, likely a date chosen in January because in most places, January is cold and Irish Coffee is served hot.
We all know that’s not the case in New Orleans, where National Irish Coffee Day is being celebrated with temperatures in the upper 70s.
That could be why so many bars in the Crescent City are better known for their frozen versions of the signature drink, which typically consists of Irish whiskey, some form of Irish cream liqueur or other cream base, sugar and – of course – coffee.
Here are five bars where you can get a great frozen Irish Coffee:
- Molly’s at the Market – It’s a signature drink for this Decatur Street dive bar. Molly’s is located at 1107 Decatur Street.
- Junction – This Bywater bar is probably better known for beer and burgers, but they also serve a fantastic frozen Irish Coffee. You can find Junction at 3021 St. Claude Avenue.
- 13 Monaghan – It’s a late-night Frenchmen Street staple where you can order tachos (nachos + tater tots) to go with your frozen beverage. It’s located at 517 Frenchmen Street.
- Parasol’s – This neighborhood bar in the heart of the Irish Channel has super bar food and an even better frozen Irish Coffee. It’s located at 2533 Constance Street.
- Erin Rose – This popular French Quarter watering hole knows how a frozen Irish Coffee is done. You can find Erin Rose at 811 Conti Street.