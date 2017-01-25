× LBJ’s daughter vies for spot on Big Freedia’s dance team

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — You probably know LBJ from his hosting duties on News with a Twist. However, you may not know his daughter is a star in the making as well!

Satchel Joseph, or “Satch” as he likes to call her, is a dancer in New Orleans.

The Tulane freshman appeared in Beyonce’s Lemonade music video and is now vying for another high-profile gig.

She’s one of five finalists for bounce artist Big Freedia’s dance team.

Freedia held open auditions this month to find new dancers and has narrowed the field to five finalists for the last spot. Satch is one of them!

You can vote for Satchel or any of the other finalists here.

The winner will be featured in Freedia’s hit show on FUSE, called Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.

#VoteForSatch!