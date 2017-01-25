Kenner zoning ordinance is extended but boat owners are still upset about the new regulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER (WGNO) - A new zoning ordinance in Kenner will require boat owners and RV and camper owners, to store their property in garages, driveways, backyards, or side yards screened off by fences or hedging.

It's a lot different from what neighbors are used to and it's not sitting well with some Kenner residents who say they don't have much of a choice.

"I use my boat sometimes three times a week. I live right by the boat launch and it's very convenient for me. They really need to take a second harder look at this," says boat owner Brian Sandrock.

Wednesday's planning and zoning meeting was full of people in favor of extending the ordinance. Many, questioning the rationale behind the zoning ordinance to begin with.

"My boat is not blight. It's a $28,000 boat, it's not a piece of junk. There are other areas of Kenner they can go to see blight," says boat owner Michael McNeely.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with the city council and if approved, Kenner residents will have to be in full compliance by April 2018.

"I'm not moving my boat. I bought a house knowing I could park a boat in my driveway," says McNeely.

Council members have indicated their willingness to devise a compromise with boat owners.

Planning and zoning commissioners say the time is now to address those concerns.