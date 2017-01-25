× JPSO: 14-year-old booked for 3 delivery driver armed robberies

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with three armed robberies of food delivery drivers in Marrero.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the first armed robbery happened Nov. 14 about 8 p.m., when officers responded to 2024 Fernando Court in Marrero. A male delivery driver for Wing Zone told deputies that a black male pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded that he turn over the food.

The victim dropped the food and tried to slap the handgun away from the suspect, but the suspect struck the driver in the head with the gun.

The driver ran back to his vehicle, where he found that his black Koyocera cell phone, a black zip style money bag containing $60 in cash, his driver’s license and bottle of cologne were missing.

The second armed robbery happened Jan. 12 about 7:45 p.m. A female Domino’s Pizza delivery driver told officers she was robbed at gunpoint by a black male suspect.

She said the suspect was on the side of the home at 1901 Constantine Drive in Marrero and pointed the gun at her while she was waiting for someone to open the door. The suspect told her to place the pizzas on the ground and give him her money. She turned over $14 in cash, and the suspect fled on foot.

The third armed robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, also at 1901 Constantine Drive. This time, the Marco’s Pizza delivery driver was approaching the front door when two black males inside the home tried to get him to walk inside.

When the driver refused to enter the home, one of the suspects pointed a silver handgun at the driver and demanded the pizza and his money.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 14-year-old student at John Ehret High School.

He was arrested at his school and booked into the Jefferson Parish Juvenile Assessment Center on three counts of armed robbery.