Helping the homeless: Bar donates 750 burgers to homeless shelters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The popular New Orleans bar, Barcadia donated 750 burgers to local shelters this afternoon. This special delivery was part of their “Buy One, Give One Back” campaign that they did during the holidays. During this campaign, every time a customer bought a burger, then Barcadia promised to match a burger and donate it to the homeless.

Barcadia team members dropped off burgers at BridgeHouse/GraceHouse, Ozanam Inn, The New Orleans Women’s & Children’s shelter, Covenant House, Hagar House, and the New Orleans Mission.

Last year, Barcadia donated 600 burgers. This year their “Buy One, Give One Back” campaign was very successful with more burgers being donated to the needy.