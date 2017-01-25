× Grocery store returning to shuttered site in Marigny-Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Robert Fresh Market is returning to the site of the historic Schwegmann supermarket on the corner of St. Claude and Elysian Fields avenues, the city announced today.

The $9.5 million project will include renovating the historic part of the old Schwegmann, along with new construction that will bring a 26,000-square-foot grocery store to 2222 St. Claude Avenue.

There will also be retail space at the site, where up to seven tenants can take the space.

Robert Fresh Market rented the property until Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005. It’s been tied up in litigation ever since the storm, but now the property is owned by Robert Fresh Market.

Officials said the city played a role in bringing back the grocery story through the mayor’s Fresh Food Retailers Initiative.

They hope the store will reopen by Christmas.