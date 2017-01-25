× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve! Mixed Berry Crumble

Double the fun this week! Ben McLauchlin is in the kitchen for his regular cooking segment with Molly, along with Andress Blackwell, president & CEO of Swerve Sweetener. Get the Skinny on Ben’s guilt-free Mixed Berry Crumble, and Get the Skinny on all things sugar, including the NEW! nutrition facts panel, which features added sugar on the label!

Mixed Berry Crumble – by Ben McLauchlin

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Filling:

2 cups fresh strawberries*

2 cups fresh blueberries

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ tsp lemon zest

¼ cup Swerve, Granular

Crumble:

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup chopped almonds

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1/8 cup Swerve, Granular

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350, and butter 8×8 baking dish or 4 individual ramekins. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix together berries, lemon juice, lemon zest, Swerve, and xanthan gum. Set aside to get the natural juices flowing.

In another bowl, add pecans, almonds, Swerve, cinnamon, nutmeg, melted butter. Mix together.

Place equal amounts of berry mixture in ramekins (make sure you get all those good natural juices from the bowl, and scrape into each dish). Top with equal amounts of crumb mixture.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until top is lightly brown. Remove crisp from oven and let rest for 15-20 minutes, in order for the filling to slightly thicken.

* Note: If berries are already ripened and sweet, then use just a tablespoon of Swerve to toss

Per serving: 210 calories, 15 grams fat, 7 grams (plant-based) saturated fat, 15 milligrams sodium, 38 grams carbohydrates (13 grams net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 3 grams protein.

###

