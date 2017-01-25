Drink of the Day: Cosmo Glo

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you're looking to quench your cocktail third without busting your waistline, we're here to help.
Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give you a healthy twist on our popular Drink of the Day series.
Today's drink is the Cosmic Glo from Sweg's Kitchen.
Here's the recipe:
-3.5 ounces of Sweg's Holiday Glo Juice (beets and pomegranate)
-1.5 ounces of vodka
-1 ounce of sparkling pomegranate probiotic drink
-Shake the ingredients, then strain over cranberries in a martini glass.
-Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
Enjoy!
