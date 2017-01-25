Drink of the Day: Cosmo Glo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you're looking to quench your cocktail third without busting your waistline, we're here to help.

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give you a healthy twist on our popular Drink of the Day series.

Today's drink is the Cosmic Glo from Sweg's Kitchen.

Here's the recipe:

-3.5 ounces of Sweg's Holiday Glo Juice (beets and pomegranate)

-1.5 ounces of vodka

-1 ounce of sparkling pomegranate probiotic drink

-Shake the ingredients, then strain over cranberries in a martini glass.

-Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Enjoy!