Drink of the Day: Cosmo Glo

Posted 7:56 PM, January 25, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you're looking to quench your cocktail third without busting your waistline, we're here to help.

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give you a healthy twist on our popular Drink of the Day series.

Today's drink is the Cosmic Glo from Sweg's Kitchen.

Here's the recipe:

-3.5 ounces of Sweg's Holiday Glo Juice (beets and pomegranate)
-1.5 ounces of vodka
-1 ounce of sparkling pomegranate probiotic drink
-Shake the ingredients, then strain over cranberries in a martini glass. 
-Garnish with a sprig of  rosemary.

Enjoy!

Related stories