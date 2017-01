NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An astronaut aboard the International Space Station gave us a glimpse of what New Orleans looks like from space.

Shane Kimbrough is a NASA astronaut who’s currently living on the Space Station with five other astronauts and cosmonauts. He shared the photo of his view of New Orleans on his Twitter page.

Kimbrough also tweeted pictures of Houston, Detroit, St. Paul, Minneapolis and more American cities from space.