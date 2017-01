× NOPD officer involved in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An NOPD officer was involved in a shooting this afternoon in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Curran Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident, but the NOPD reports that the subject was injured.

