NOPD looking for suspect in supermarket assault case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who is the suspect in an aggravated assault case.

According to police, the attack happened at Hank's Supermarket on January 22 at a little before 7:30 in the evening. The store is located in the 2600 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

In a written news release, police say the case started when an employee at the store called for help. They say the worker was informed by a customer about a panhandler in the supermarket's parking lot. According to the worker, he approached the man to ask why he was there. At that point, according to police, the man approached the worker in such a way that he pushed the man away. Then the man implied that he had a gun and would shoot the worker.

At that point, police say, the man left the parking lot but threatened to return.

About five minutes later, the man made good on his threat to return, pulled a pistol on the worker, then racked the slide, ejecting a bullet from the chamber, according to police.

The worker went for his own gun in the store's office and that's when the man left, police say.

Police released surveillance photos of the man who they say is responsible. They say he was also wearing a Harley Davidson jacket.

If you know anything about the man's identity or the investigation that might help detectives, call the NOPD's Fifth District station at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.