NOPD looking for missing woman last seen in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a woman last seen boarding a shuttle bus in Algiers on January 23.

Sixty-year-old Carlyn Camese was last seen in the 2000 block of Pace Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Camese was getting on a shuttle bus to go to a medical appointment and she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as approximately 5’2” tall, weighing about 120 pounds with a small build. Camese was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, turquoise jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carlyn Camese, please contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.