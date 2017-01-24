Mel Gibson’s ‘Hacksaw Ridge” nominated for 6 Oscars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The film, "Hacksaw Ridge" is making some noise with its six Oscar nominations, including "Best Picture" and "Best Director" for Mel Gibson. Last October, the film had a red-carpet premiere with all the stars at The National World War II Museum. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was there, chatted with the stars, and now takes a look back!

This powerful film is the true story of World War II veteran, Desmond Doss who ended up saving 75 of his fellow soldiers. He is the first conscientious objector. Doss enlisted as a medic, but didn't believe in using weapons.

The last time Gibson was nominated for an Oscar was in 1996 for "Braveheart", which took home Oscars for "Best Picture" and "Best Director."

Andrew Garfield is also nominated for "Best Actor" for his role as Desmond Doss in "Hacksaw Ridge."

You can watch The 89th Academy Awards on WGNO-TV on Sunday, February 26th.