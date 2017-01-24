× Kenner standoff leaves one man dead

KENNER, La (WGNO) – Kenner Police shot and killed a man with a history of mental illness yesterday after he wielded two knives as he advanced on officers after a lengthy standoff.

Officers were originally called to a residence on Webster Street to shortly after 11:30 on January 23, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Twenty-five-year-old Armond Brown, who lived at the residence, had prevented his brother from entering the front door while armed with a knife.

Brown was reportedly not taking his prescribed medications, had not bathed, had limited sleep, and was talking about having spiritual powers.

Brown was shot by police shortly after 4 p.m. after officers had tried “multiple methods of less than lethal force,” according to the KPD.

He was armed with two knives at the time of the final confrontation, according to police.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Kenner Police Sergeant Jeff Adams at (504) 712-2310.