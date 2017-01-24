× Impaired driver slams into parked Louisiana State Trooper on I-12

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – A Louisiana State Trooper parked alongside Interstate 12 near Hammond had a close call Saturday when a truck driven by a man under the influence of heroin plowed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle.

Florida resident Kyle Nadler and his wife spotted a Dodge truck driving erratically down 1-12 on Saturday, January 21.

Nadler relayed detailed information to the police as the Dodge truck continued to weave from one shoulder to the other as it traveled along, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The Florida couple were filming the situation when the truck left the highway and plowed into the back of the parked LSP vehicle. The LSP released the video on their Facebook page today.

“Troopers suspect the driver of the truck, Bradley Burch, was impaired on heroin at the time of the crash,” according to the post. “Burch and the Trooper both sustained minor injuries in the crash. Burch was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for DWI, Reckless Operation, and Driving with a Suspended License.”

You can watch the crash unfold below.