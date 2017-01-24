× Famous New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne is opening a gallery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- World-famous artist, Terrance Osborne is getting his own art gallery.

This will be the first gallery for Osborne, who’s made paintings for Zulu, Barq’s Root Beer, and Jazz Fest.

His iconic New Orleans paintings have been a fixture on the art scene since Hurricane Katrina.

Terrance Osborne’s new gallery will reside at 3029 Magazine Street near Eighth Street. The gallery will be in the old Storyville T-shirt shop location, which closed earlier this month.

Osborne said he’s excited to be neighbors with Sucre and H. Rault Locksmith Shop. He officially made the announcement on his Facebook page.

The grand opening is set for March 4th.

