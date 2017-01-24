× Coyote found on Dat Dog balcony reportedly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The coyote that wandered into the Dat Dog on Frenchmen Street has reportedly been euthanized.

Bill DiPaola, president and COO of Dat Dog, issued a statement on the death of the coyote this afternoon on the company’s Facebook page.

“I am deeply saddened and very upset to report that our friend, the coyote that visited us on Frenchmen, was ordered put to sleep by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries,” DiPaola wrote. “Dat Dog is an animal-friendly, animal-loving company. We celebrate pets and animals of all kind. When our coyote friend visited our Frenchmen location, we did everything in our power to have it released back into the wild or taken to safety. I am very disappointed to hear that was not the case.”

The coyote’s death, while coming as a shock to the owners of Dat Dog, will only enhance the company’s commitment to the welfare of all animals, according to DiPaola.

“In response, we’ll be hosting a donation event at our Freret Street store with the Louisiana Wildlife Federation,” DiPaola wrote. “It will be centered around legislation, rule-making and habitat conservation so that we can all learn more about the vital role that our wildlife and environment play in our present and future Louisiana. We’ll also continue to support our friends at Zeus’ Place in their animal adoption program.”