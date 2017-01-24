× Cookin’ with Nino: N’awlins Muffuletta Pasta Salad

N’awlins Muffuletta Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb. Shell Macaroni, cooked

1- 12 oz. jar Rouses Olive Salad (half drained)

¼ pound Genoa Salami, sliced into strips

½ pound Ham, sliced into strips

½ pound Mortadella sliced into strips

½ pound Provolone Cheese Sliced into strips

½ cup shredded Parmiggiano Reggiano Cheese

½ cup Italian Dressing

4 Tbs. of Olive Oil Mayo

¼ cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 tsp. dried Italian Herbs

1 small Red onion, thinly sliced

1 Head of Romaine Lettuce

1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced into strips

Instructions:

Stir together Dressing, Mayo, Red Wine Vinegar, and Italian Herbs in a large glass bowl.

Add pasta, onion and olive salad. Stir well. Add meats and cheese, stirring after each ingredient. Refrigerate overnight. Line serving bowl or platter with lettuce and spoon pasta over it. Garnish with Red Bell Pepper. Sprinkle more dressing on top and serve.