Hollywood Blast Off! Oscar nomination for Octavia Spencer in the NASA story ‘Hidden Figures’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Octavia Spencer gets an Academy Award nomination for supporting actress for her role as Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got the chance to interview Octavia and her Hidden Figures co-star Kevin Costner.

They were in New Orleans. They were at the House of Blues.

That's where Kevin Costner & Modern West, that's Kevin's band were performing.

Octavia was back stage when Wild Bill bumped into her. She's already an Oscar winner.

She won an Oscar for supporting actress for The Help. That was back in 2012.

This nomination for Hidden Figures is her second Oscar nomination.